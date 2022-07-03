A civil grandy jury ruled this week, the Clovis police department needs to produce a strategic plan to hire more officers of color. The ruling comes after a complaint was filed suggesting systemic racism within the police department’s hiring process. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Clovis police chief Curt Fleming fires back at that perception and what the department has done to hire more officers of color.
