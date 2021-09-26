Exclusive: CA senator Borgeas tears in Biden admin. in handling of war-torn countries Armenia and Afghanistan, “America’s credibility is at stake”

HOLBROOK, N.Y. --- Hundreds of mourners on Long Island stood in a line that wrapped around the block to attend a public memorial service for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito on Sunday.

People can pay their respects between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook. A live stream of the service was provided by the funeral home in the video player below.