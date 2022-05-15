California’s primary election is just three weeks away and there’s a number of key races facing Valley voters. Alexan Balekian focuses on four local races that will have a major impact on residents across the Central Valley. Alexan interviewed nearly a dozen candidates in studio in the race for Fresno County sheriff, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Fresno city council, district 1 and California assembly district 27.
