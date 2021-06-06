Exclusive – Are UFOs and alien encounters real? Famed UFO journalist previews unclassified documents set to be revealed to Congress

UFO sightings and stories of alien encounters have captivated the headlines and our imaginations for decades, but could we finally really know if there’s extraterrestrial life among us? Famed UFO journalist George Knapp joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters in a first of its kind interview on the political show for a preview of what we may find out once Congress receives an unclassified report from a UAP task force.

