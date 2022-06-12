As school comes to an end, teachers, parents and students alike still have concerns on how safe Fresno schools are in the wake of the deadly massacres in Uvalde, Texas. In a rare, candid conversation with the FTA president Manuel Bonilla and Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson, they both address the concerns and challenges the district is facing. They also address the incident at Pyle elementary after a parent rushed into a classroom during instruction time and verbally attacked and threatened a teacher in front of students.