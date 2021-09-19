Exclusive – Are Biden’s vaccine mandates unconstitutional? Former U.S. district judge Oliver Wanger breaks down the legal battle ahead

President Biden’s vaccine requirements are set to be mandated a month from now, but are they unconstitutional? Arizona has already filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration. Former federal judge appointed by George H.W Bush, Oliver Wanger breaks down the legal battle ahead and why school districts can legally mandate vaccines.

