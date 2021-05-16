Exclusive – A recall publicity stunt? Mary Carey: I’m no longer a porn star, I’m a politician but I would run the state much like Newsom

The pending recall election against governor Gavin Newsom is ramping up as more and more candidates jump into the race. One of the first to declare her candidacy was ex porn star Mary Carey. However, this isn’t the first time Carey has launched a gubernatorial campaign. Carey entered the recall race back in 2003 and finished tenth out of 135 candidates. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters Carey tells Alexan Balekian that she’s no longer in the adult entertainment business and officially is a politician. When given an opportunity to reveal her policies on governing the state, Carey could give concrete details about her campaign. Carey did say she would run the state much like Newsom and doesn’t like recalls.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: