FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long search, Central Valley Fuego FC finally has a home.

“The story of the club has always been we don’t have facilities, we don’t have infrastructure, for the past 21 years of the club’s existence it hasn’t had a place to call home,” said Juan Ruelas Jr, Managing Partner.

Central Valley Fuego FC jumped around from Fresno City College to other fields in Fresno throughout the years.

Since November of last year, the team had been in discussions about purchasing the 40 acres of land that belonged to Fresno Adventist Academy. January, the sale was finally complete.

“This is a historical event because there has been no professional soccer club in Fresno to control its own facilities,” said Ruelas.

So far, the team has invested a half million dollars to get things started.

For the 25 players on the team and the coaching staff, having their own soccer field comes with big benefits.

“Definitely the grass, so specifically with the keepers we have really nice grass so that way everything’s different, and the motivation is different,” said Ruben Messina, who is the goalkeeper coach.

As the team now navigates a transition period with a new coach and a new home field, everyone is adjusting.

“They were excited, morale came up and obviously in this short amount of time of having this facility you could tell the morale just changed tremendously,” said Nehemias Blanco, who is the Vice President.

As of now only six and a half acres are being used on the 40-acre property which they plan to use to build locker rooms, meeting rooms, and treatment facilities.

“This is only the start of something that this community has needed for a very long time,” said Blanco.

For this team there really is no place like home.