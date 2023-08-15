FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big day for Fowler Unified and for the Fowler High School Red Cats who returned to campus on Tuesday.

Principal Rick Perez welcomed the 807 kids back with some music to start their day.

“We are just so excited to have our students return to school today,” said Perez. “We say welcome to the red cat family, every single one of these students is important to us here.”

This is his first year as principal, but he’s no stranger to the campus; he graduated from Fowler High School back in 2000.

This school year Principal Perez says they’ve made investments in safety and security.

“You’ll notice some more familiar faces here on campus with our campus supervisors and also our partnership with the Fowler Police Department as well,” said Perez.

Students who are interested in agriculture will also be able to use a new facility.

“Our brand new AG center that students will be able to utilize throughout the day, we have a strong agriculture and FFA program here at Fowler High School,” said Perez

The FFA program on campus gives students hands-on experience raising and caring for animals.

There are 36 animals including sheep, goats, and pigs that are raised on the farm on campus.

Marissa Haller started showing goats her freshman year and is now a junior.

“It’s a really cool experience starting with an animal who has never been worked with before to someone who will show perfectly at the fair,” said Haller.

The FFA program offers courses that will not only help students in agriculture but also in building lifelong skills.

Some of the other courses that are offered include welding and plant science.

“You can really find something for everyone here, just because there are so many things for you to do,” said Haller.

For AG teachers, hands-on experience is what truly makes a difference.

“Seeing the kids very excited about being out here and doing things with their hands is what gets me on my toes every single day,” said Aided Flores, who is an agriculture science teacher on campus.

