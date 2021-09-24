Excited fans fill Bulldog Stadium after team is ranked in Top 25

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It was a vibrant atmosphere with even a Valley Olympic medalist making a debut in the crowd Saturday night to cheer on the Bulldogs at their home stadium.

With a silver medal around his neck, Valley native and super heavyweight silver Olympic medalist Richard Torrez Jr. showing support for the Fresno State Bulldogs before the game against UNLV.

“I grew up being a fighter and they talk about the dog and the fight,” said Torrez. “Well, the dogs are here right now you know so I know it is going to be a good one.”

Former Fresno State offensive lineman Keeley Bramer hasn’t missed a Fresno State home game since 1979.

This week was the first time the Bulldogs have been ranked and at home since 2013 when Derek Carr was quarterback. Bramer’s son was Carr’s center that year.

“Pretty excited about it, really stoked as a matter of a fact,” Bramer said. “Hope the crowd turns out. I hope they keep turning out and we get the red wave pride going back again.”

Since last week’s win against UCLA, Bulldog Shop manager Diane Brock says she can’t keep enough merchandise on the shelves with sales continuing to rise.

“Definitely an increase, and of course we have been off for a full year too with no fans no games so they can’t wait to get their gear and support our dogs.”

The next home game at Bulldog Stadium will be on Oct. 23 against the University of Nevada.