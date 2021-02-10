Evidence of manufacturing child porn discovered in Cox investigation, deputies say; Jill Cox re-arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Jill Cox, the wife of 41-year-old Brent Cox arrested in the alleged months-long child sex-abuse of a child, was re-arrested Wednesday on charges of aiding and abetting a known felon and conspiracy to help a prohibited person possess firearms and ammunition, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Jill Cox, 36, had previously bailed out of jail following her arrest on charges of conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child last week.

Since serving the search warrant on Feb. 4, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives uncovered new evidence being stored at a seperate location. As well as firearms, they found electronic devices which revealed the manufacturing of child pornography.

Brent Cox and Jill Cox are both being held inside Fresno County Jail.

