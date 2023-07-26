FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in a home that was later considered as a loss was reported to Cal Fire Wednesday, firefighters say.

Firefighters say several fire agencies, including the North Central Fire Protection District and Fresno Fire, responding to the area of West Church Avenue and South West Avenue.

Danny Dominguez, a neighbor from the area, says the fire was produced four houses from his in a two-story home.

“Everything’s gone,” he said.

Dominguez says he heard an explosion. Firefighters explain the explosion noise was coming from the gas line that was emitting natural gas and caught on fire as well.

Betty Silva, mother and grandmother of the residents of the home, says they left around 5:00 p.m. to go to another house. When they did, she received a call from her granddaughter saying the house was on fire.

“At that moment, I was speeding on the freeway to get here and she was crying and telling me ‘Grandma, the house is on fire’,” Silva explained.

Silva assures nobody was in the house at the moment of the fire.

“Thank God nobody was in the house, my granddaughter was in the backhouse asleep, and my daughter and I woke her up banging on the door that the house was on fire and we gotta get her out of there,” she continued.

Silva says they just purchased their dream RV Wednesday, and that it caught on fire too.

“It’s a great loss for this house, for the memories, the grandkids. All my grandkids were raised in this ranch,” Silva said.

Firefighters say the structure is currently a total loss and the dogs and cat that were in the house are the only ones presenting injuries. There were horses at the back of the house, but they seem to be okay.