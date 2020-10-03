Everything you need to know about the Creek Fire: 312,063 acres burned, 49% contained

A sign is posted next to a fire vehicle as flames continue to consume the area during the Creek fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, California on September 8, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Creek Fire burning near Shaver Lake remains at 312,063 acres while containment grew to 49%, according to Cal Fire.

No fire growth was reported overnight as officials urged residents, business owners and others returning to the area to do so safely.

A total of 2,025 fire personnel, consisting of 160 engines, 43 water tenders, 40 hand crews, 15 dozers, 11 helicopters, remain on the fire line. Air tankers are being shared with other fires in the area.

A multi-agency local assistance center is at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th Street, to support residents impacted by the Creek Fire.

The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and serves to connect residents and property owners with assistance and resources available from a variety of state and local agencies such as critical document replacement services, social services, economic recovery and financial services, motor vehicle services, healthcare, mental health services and American Red Cross.

The following areas remain under an evacuation order:

Zone F9G: This zone’s west boundary is roughly a third of a mile east of China Peak Mountain Resort. The north boundary runs north of Black Butte Mountain. The south boundary is 1 mile north of Red mountain.

Zone F10A: South Boundary is Huntington Lake Road and Kaiser Pass road, including the Kokanee Campground and Eastwood Sno-Park. The west boundary is Potter Creek and Potter Pass. The north boundary is Kaiser Pass Road at the fork to Sample Meadow. The east boundary includes all of Kaiser Pass Road and ends at White Bark Vista.

Zone F10B: The south boundary includes both sides of Kaiser Pass Road, north of White Bark Vista. Also included within the south boundary is Mono Hot springs and Bear Ridge. The north boundary includes all of Edison Lake and ends south of Devils Bathtub. The east boundary ends at the Sierra National Forest line.

Zone F11D: This zone contains predominately wilderness that lays north of Huntington Lake. The south boundary begins near the end of the developments of Lakeshore. The west boundary lies just east of Nellie Lake. The north boundary is about one mile north of Long Lake. The east boundary is at Potter Pass as well as just west of Potter Creek to the south of this zone.

Zone F12A: This zone contains wilderness land south of Cockscomb and Pincushion Peak, north of Edison Lake.

Zone F12B: Zone contains Pincushion Peak, Cockscomb, Silver Peak, Graveyard Peak, and Double Peak East.

Helpful phone numbers:

Fresno County Resource Call Center: 559-600-INFO

Fresno Humane Society lost and found animal call line: 559-600-PETS

Check out this interactive map of Creek Fire Evacuation Zones below:

