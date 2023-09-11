FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Culture in the Plaza event, a special exhibit in celebration of Culture and heritage by Fresno Barrios Unidos and the Urbanists Collective, will be presented by Mas Fresno on Saturday.

Organizers of this event say there will be free food provided by Xef and Chef Rob. Along with an Artist workshop presented by Mas Fresno. More activities include an arts and crafts workshop, a Juice Experience by Madera Tierra, a Drum Circle by Tino Rayos, and finally a Danza by YOZTALTEPETL.

Organizers say this is a free event. It will take place on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mariposa Plaza on Fulton and Mariposa Streets. For more information, visit Mas Fresno.