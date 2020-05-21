Even with the greenlight, some Madera County businesses are taking more time to prepare for reopening

Madera County health officials say the state's new criteria for moving into Stage 2.5 helped make this possible

MADERA, California (KGPE) — Madera County officially became the third county in the region to move further into Stage 2, allowing more businesses to reopen.

Health officials say the new criteria released by Gov. Gavin Newsom helped provide the wiggle room needed to get its attestation approved. Additional businesses, like dine-in restaurants and retail shops, are allowed to reopen.

Staff at The Vineyard has slowly been preparing for the possibility of reopening the restaurant for weeks. One of the owners, Chris Mariscotti, said they’ve been figuring out a new floor plan and ordering dividers for booths to adhere to health guidelines.

After getting the news the county can move into Stage 2.5 Wednesday morning, Mariscotti still decided to wait until reopening Tuesday. This way, staff can get more training time with COVID-19 guidelines.

“We don’t want people to feel in danger when they come in here. We want to serve people in a safe way and still give some good service,” Mariscotti said.

Madera County only submitted their attestation Tuesday. Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney praised the county’s contact tracing efforts in helping keep infections low.

“We’ve been totally contact tracing focused, so that we can get folks into quarantine or isolation faster — and come in contact with fewer people,” Varney said.

Bars, churches and gyms are among the things still closed, but the Madera County Department of Public Health is keeping close contact with those businesses.

“We’ll continue to work with those leaders in the community so we can open as safely as possible and try and get back to as close to normal as we can,” MCDPH Director Sara Bosse said.

Meanwhile, places like The Vineyard are making sure they get it right.

“We certainly don’t want to rush into this and then something bad happens,” Mariscotti said.

Bosse said she recognizes the rising number of new cases the county got this week, confirming more than ten. However, she said most of those cases are contained to certain households and the virus was caught outside the county.

