Evacuees, patients arrived at Fresno Yosemite Airport from Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – At least 63 people were rescued by helicopter and rushed into ambulances at Fresno International Airport Saturday night, according to Fresno Fire officials.



“Some of them sustained broken bones… Some sustained burn injuries… lots had scratches and lacerations and taken to local hospitals,” Fresno County EMS Director, Dan Lynch said.

Lynch says the ages range from children to elderly that were trapped due to the Creek Fire at Mammoth Pools.

“They are being triaged. Many of them are critical and 15 of them are being sent to local hospitals.”

Lynch says another helicopter is on the way to the airport with more patients and evacuees.

“I am not aware of the number they are bringing down. We will know that once they lift off there. We are uncertain of the severity. But we are ready with whatever they bring us. Between the fire department and the ambulance services,” Lynch said.

