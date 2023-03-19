TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New evacuation orders have been declared in two Tulare County communities, and the Sheriff’s Office says it is in preparation for water hazards due to recent flooding events.

Sunday morning Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation order for all businesses and homes in Allensworth and Alpaugh, which consists of all roads, avenues, and access roads within those areas.

For those needing to evacuate, the Sheriff’s Office offers these instructions for routes out:

For residents in the Alpaugh area, the current evacuation route is to take Avenue 54 westbound to Virginia Avenue to 6th Avenue, take 6th Avenue northbound to Utica Avenue, Utica Avenue westbound to Interstate 5. Please note northbound 6th Avenue is closed at Quebec, with other roadways becoming impacted by flood water. 6th Avenue southbound to Garces Highway is also covered in water.

Residents in the Allensworth area are recommended to take Palmer Avenue eastbound to Highway 43, Highway 43 southbound to Garces Highway, Garces Highway eastbound to Highway 99 northbound. Sheriff Boudreaux urges people to stay clear of the waterways due to increased river flows.

Additionally, the Sheriff recommends these safety tips for flooded or snowed-in areas:

• Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder and faster moving than they appear

• Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water.

The Sheriff’s Office is also offering Tulare County residents ways to keep informed and shares where to go online to sign up for weather and safety related-alerts.

The Tulare County Emergency website can be found by clicking here.

Register for AlertTC by clicking here.

Additionally, residents may follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.