MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Merced announced Wednesday that they have removed the evacuation warnings for areas 1A, 1B, 2, and 13 – but continue to urge residents to remain cautious around waterways, walking paths, and flooded streets.

The areas where the warnings have been lifted are shown in the maps below:

Larger maps of the areas can be found by clicking here:

City authorities warn the community that creeks can be extremely hazardous, describing the water as swift and dangerously cold due to snow melt and runoff. Residents should continue to avoid all waterways and walkways.

Additionally, localized flooding has resulted in increased pothole activity. To report potholes, illegal dumping, trees or shrubs blocking the roadway, storm drainage issues, or any other concerns located within unincorporated areas of the County, please contact the Merced County Roads Division or visit the SeeClickFix portal.

As preparation for future weather events, flood-fighting walls and material will remain in place on North West Bear Creek Drive.

To report potholes, contact the Merced County Roads Division or visit the SeeClickFix portal.