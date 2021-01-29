Evacuation warnings lifted for Creek Fire burn scar in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the Evacuation Warning for residents in the Creek Fire burn scar area.

The evacuation is being lifted above Road 225 and Cascadel Road.

The water in the creeks and rivers around the burn area is currently clear, which officials say is an indication that there is not any mud moving or soil disturbances above the communities that would be impacted by potential debris flows.

In the upcoming days and weeks, crews will continue to closely monitor the temperature and how that impacts the snow runoff.

Officials say there is a potential that if temperatures suddenly spike, the snow runoff could cause additional concern. At this time, temperatures are predicted to remain cool.

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant about monitoring conditions around their home.

Click here for more information on mudflows, and how to prepare.