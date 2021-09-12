Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County as firefighters battle KNP Complex Fire

Retardant being dropped on the Canopy Fire on 9/10/2021. (Photo: Sequoia and Kings National Parks)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have now been issued for some homeowners in Tulare County as the KNP Complex Fire continues to explode inside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

On Sunday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for the Silver City and Cabin Cove area on Mineral King Road.

An evacuation warning is not a mandatory order to evacuate, but the Sheriff’s Office says homeowners should be prepared to leave if needed.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is a possibility that the fires will spread into the areas that have been placed under an evacuation warning.

Deputies are urging those who need extra time to evacuate or have pets and livestock to leave now.

The KNP Complex Fire is a combination of two wildfires currently burning in the national park– the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire. The wildfires were ignited Thursday night when a lightning storm rolled through the area.

As of Sunday, the fires have burned a combined total of 1,037 acres with 0% containment.