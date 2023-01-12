TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the roads department was able to open the Great Western Divide (Mountain Road 107), but the Western Divide Highway will not be plowed ahead of the upcoming storms forecast for Friday and the weekend. That means residents in those communities will not be able to enter or leave – prompting the evacuation warning.

Anyone remaining in the areas under the evacuation warning are asked to prepare now with several days’ worth of essential supplies, such as food, water, medications and fuel.

More information on how to prepare can be found on the Tulare County emergencies website.