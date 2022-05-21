MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials in Madera County are issuing an evacuation order for Road 613 and Road 600 up to Kit Fox Trail in the Raymond-area due to a fire in the area.

Fire crews with Cal Fire Madera, Mariposa, Merced say they were alerted to a fire Saturday around 1:00 p.m. Initially the fire was found to have burned about 10 acres, but they say the fire continues to grow and endanger life and property.

Officials ask that residents monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately. They ask residents to not wait for an evacuation order and to leave if they feel threatened. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, should leave now.



If anyone is in need of evacuation assistance, they may call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770, or 911 if there is an emergency.