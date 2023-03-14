MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the evacuation warning for several areas in the county has been lifted.

In a post on Facebook, Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced that the following areas are no longer under an evacuation warning:

– West Side of Church Street

– Bass Lake Mobile Home Park (North Fork)

– East Side of Cascadel Woods

– Cedar Valley – Northwest

The Shelter in Place request has been lifted for the following areas as well:

– Cedar Valley – Southeast

– Road 620 – Carter Creek Area

– Femmon Ranch Road

Officials say an advisory message remains for Cedar Valley – Southeast due to road damage. Temporary repairs have been made to the road, but residents need to use caution in this section and limit to essential traffic only, according to officials.

For current evacuation status and road closures in Madera County, go to MaderaAware.com for an interactive map. For flood resources go to ReadyMadera.com.