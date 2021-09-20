Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County for the KNP Complex Fire

Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside above the Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The KNP Complex Fire in Tulare County has forced an evacuation warning for Wilsonia area of Kings Canyon National Park in Tulare County.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s office issued the warning Monday that includes all structures, side roads, associated roads, and forest service roads, due to the KNP Complex Fire.

Evacuation warnings are voluntary according to deputies. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary.

Deputies said if individuals feel they need more time, please consider leaving the area now.

The temporary evacuation point, where evacuees can find information and assistance, is at the Woodlake Community Center at 145 N. Magnolia.

Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals (60+) who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.