Evacuation warning lifted following wildfire threat in Oakhurst

A photo of the fire provided by PG&E.

OAKHURST, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – UPDATE: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has now lifted the evacuation warning for those living within a 1-mile radius of the Episcopal Conference Center (ECCO) in Oakhurst.

Please use caution, emergency equipment and personnel are still in the area

__________

ORIGINAL STORY: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning as a small wildfire continues to burn in Oakhurst.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office announced those living within a 1-mile radius of the Episcopal Conference Center (ECCO) should be preparing to evacuate if authorities later determine it is needed.

The Sheriff’s Office says those who need extra time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave the area now.

If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call (559) 675-7770.