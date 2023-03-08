MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following locations due to potential flooding:

MDC-E061-B: Cascadel Woods subdivision, east of the bridge, to include:

-Cascadel Drive North

-Cascadel Lane

-Waterfall Way

-Gertrude Creek Drive

-Cascadel Drive

-Cascadel Drive South

-Cascadel Road

MDC-60B-A: Bass Lake Mobile Home Park (North Fork)

MDC-88A-B: Church Street (North Fork)

MDC-E129A: Wildwood Mobile Home Park

Madera County Sheriff’s Office officials say they feel the threat level is elevated enough that this evacuation warning is necessary and prudent due to the incoming weather event.

They also warn the community that if residents decide to stay at the properties, rescue or lifesaving assistance might be impossible after the onset of the emergency and they may be stranded for several days.

Authorities say there is a potential threat to life and property so they ask residents to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately and most importantly ‘not to wait for an evacuation order to leave’ in case of feeling threatened.

Additionally, those who require additional time to evacuate, and those who have pets and/or livestock should leave now, county officials said.

For evacuation assistance call (559) 675-7770, for emergencies dial 911.