Evacuation warning issued for Mineral King inside Sequoia Natl Park due to SQF Complex Fire

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An evacuation warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for Silver City and Mineral King, located inside Sequoia National Park, due to the SQF Complex Fire, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The warning, or voluntary evacuation, means that community members should prepare now to evacuate, said spokeswoman Tammie Weyker-Adkins.

Silver City and Mineral King lie in the southern portion of Sequoia National Park, east of Three Rivers. The park closed to visitors on Monday.

The SQF Complex Fire, consisting of the larger Castle Fire and the smaller Shotgun Fire, has scorched a total of 114,320 acres and is 12% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The blaze began on Aug. 19 from lightning.

Current road closures are as follows:

Highway 190 at Balch Park

Balch Park & Bear Creek

Balch Park & Yokohl

Mountain 50 & 107

Mountain 99 & Sherman Pass, Sherman Pass & Cherry

Cherokee Oaks off Highway 198

Evacuation orders are in place for the following communities:

Pyles Camp

Ponderosa

Sequoia Crest

Alpine Village

Redwood Drive

Lloyd Meadows

Cedar Slope

Camp Nelson

Rogers Camp

Mountain Aire

Pierpoint

Doyle Springs

Mountain Home

Coy Flat

Evacuation warnings are also in place at Balch Park to Three Rivers along South Fork.

Temporary evacuation points have been established at:

Porterville: Porterville Community College, 100 E. College Ave. Porterville, CA. (831) 220-4477

Exeter: Exeter Memorial building, 324 N. Kaweah Ave. Exeter, CA. (831) 220-4477

Animal evacuation points:

Small animal: Tulare County Animal Shelter, 14131 Ave 256 Visalia, CA (559) 636-4050

Large animal:

South County – Porterville Fairgrounds, 2400 Teapot Dome Ave. Porterville, CA.

North County – Woodlake Rodeo grounds, 19400 Ave 398 Woodlake, CA. (Livestock)

A total of 1,001 personnel, consisting of 70 engines, 27 water tenders, 15 helicopters, 14 hand crews, 11 dozers and 19 other units are on the fire lines.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.