Evacuation warning issued for Creek Fire burn scar in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an evacuation warning for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including the area within Sierra National Forest.

The evacuation is due to an incoming storm with concerns of possible debris or mud flow. The evacuation warning area includes Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive.



Additionally, the National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect from Tuesday at 10:00 P.M. through Friday at 4:00 A.M. due to projected rainfall totals between 4 to 7 inches. With that level of rain, officials say there is a potential for debris and mud flow from the Creek Fire burn scar.

A release from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office says debris and mud flows may not directly impact homes, but could cause damage to roadways which would result in homes in the area being isolated from main travel routes.



Officials from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office feel the threat level is elevated enough to warrant an evacuation warning.



“The Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages you begin gathering important documents, pets, medications and necessities. Be prepared to leave immediately in case the situation deteriorates. Deputy Sheriffs will be checking the water levels of creeks in the area and monitoring the impacts of the storm,” a release from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.