Evacuation warnings issued due to wildfire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire has prompted evacuation warnings for some residents in Madera County on Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for the area of Highway 41 and Road 415 after a wildfire dubbed the ‘School Fire’ broke out nearby.

Since then, an evacuation order has been issued for the area of Penny Lane and Dollar Court.

The Sheriff’s Office says the fire is creating a potential threat to life and property.

Road 415 has been shut down between Highway 41 and Rocking Chair Lane as crews work to put the fire out.

Deputies say those who feel threatened by the fire should leave now instead of waiting for an evacuation order to be handed down.

Those who need extra time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should also leave now.

For help evacuating, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Officials have not provided any details about the fire at this time.