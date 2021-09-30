Evacuation warning in Fresno County due to KNP Complex fire

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office have issued an evacuation warning for parts of Fresno County due to the KNP Complex fire.

The warning is for residents of the Miramonte and Pinehurst area, which officials refer to as zone K159.

“The eastern and southern boundaries of this zone are the county line on both sides. The northern boundary includes the southern portion of the Giant Sequoia National Monument. The northern boundary is north of 52051 and 52170 Hogback Road. The western boundary is west of Highway 245 and includes properties accessible via Highway 245,” said a release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s department.

A map of all evacuation zones is available here.