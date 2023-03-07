TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation warning on Tuesday for the community of Ponderosa due to the upcoming forecasted storm.

The warning from Sheriff Boudreaux includes all businesses, homes, and structures within the community, as well as all roadways, forest service roads, and accessways attached to Mountain 107, known as the Western Divide Highway, north of Mountain Road 50 and south of Highway 190.

The sheriff says it is important that residents not wishing to evacuate should understand that the roadways could be inaccessible. Residents should plan accordingly and stock up on food, water, medication, and fuel.

Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say they are closely monitoring the forecast for an atmospheric river arriving late Thursday night. The storm is expected to impact the area through Saturday, with another storm possible next week. While National Weather Service forecasters say that this event will not lead to significant higher-elevation snow melt, high precipitation, and snow totals may still cause issues.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has offered this advice to prepare:

Stock up on several days worth of food, water, medications, and other necessary supplies.

Refill home propane tanks and/or secure adequate firewood for heating.

Refill primary and backup fuel supplies for generators and vehicles.

Charge backup batteries for your electronic devices.

Sandbag vulnerable structures in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams, rivers, canals, or other waterways.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water, and blankets in case you become stranded; do not leave your vehicle, if stranded, in the snow.

Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations visit their website.

They have also suggested several safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas.

Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder, and faster-moving than they appear.

Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water.

Operate generators ONLY in well-ventilated areas.

Do not use ovens, ranges, or barbeques for home heating.

For updates during major events including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website.