PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The evacuation center in Porterville College has closed after officials say the college needed its gymnasium back for graduation ceremonies and other upcoming events, according to the Porterville Police Department.

The Temporary Evacuation Point and Shelter (TEPS) has since been moved to the Porterville Army National Guard Armory.

Officials say the TEPS at Porterville College first opened on March 10, 2023, following Evacuation Orders for the Springville area along the Tule River due to flooding caused by atmospheric river storm activity.

With the Evacuation Order of the banks of the Tule River within city limits still in effect due to continued erosion, as well as Evacuation Warnings along the entire Tule River in effect, a replacement evacuation center location was needed, considering the TEPS in Dinuba and Exeter had already closed – and the TEPS at the Tulare Fairgrounds was also closing on April 1.

Officials say the city was able to secure access to the Porterville Army National Guard Armory and establish it as a replacement TEPS location in collaboration and coordination with Tulare County.

In order to safely open, many facility improvements and maintenance had to be made to the Armory to meet American Red Cross facility requirements, according to authorities.

City staff had been active at the Armory over the past several days making necessary life safety improvements and facility/grounds maintenance in preparation for the transition.

Police say the American Red Cross, which continues to provide TEPS services, resources were identified needed to open and support the successful transition. ADA-compliant portable restrooms, mobile ADA-compliant showers, and mobile laundry services were secured, as well as the Porterville Police Department is providing animal care and shelter coordination.

The City is also providing custodial services, hourly law enforcement service checks, and refuse services, and the County is providing 24-hour security and TEPS resident assistance and services.