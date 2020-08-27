Evacuation orders lifted for residents affected by Moc Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Thursday for residents impacted by the Moc Fire.

Crews involved in fighting the blaze have entered the final stages of containment and mop up, said Dave Lauchner, spokesman for Cal Fire. Personnel assisting local firefighters have begun to leave the area.

The Moc Fire, which began on Aug. 20, has burned 2,800 acres and is 80% contained. The blaze has destroyed two outbuildings.

Cal Fire said it will remain on scene until the blaze is fully contained.

While crews are mopping up the fire, officials said the Moc Fire is still an active incident. Travelers in the area are urged to drive slowly and yield to all personnel that continue to work in the area.

Tuolumne County Public Works said residents who were evacuated from the fire can drop-off spoiled food for free at the Pine Mountain Lake Maintenance Yard, off Mueller Road to 12742 Par Court, on Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. No special access necessary.

Residents seeking more information on the Moc Fire should contact the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit at 209-754-3831.

Mariposa County residents can sign up for emergency alert notifications at www.msoalert.com. Tuolumne County residents can sign up for alerts here.

For those of you who were evacuated from the #MocFire, there is a free spoiled food drop-off today and tomorrow at the Pine Mountain Lake Maintenance Yard. Please share this with your community members so we can get the word out! #TuolumneCountyPublicWorks #TuolumneCounty pic.twitter.com/lKWACM8au2 — Tuolumne County Public Works (@TCPublicWorks) August 26, 2020

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.