Evacuation orders issued for Mineral King and Silver City in Sequoia Natl Park due to SQF Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials on Friday issued a mandatory evacuation order for Mineral King and Silver City in Sequoia National Park due to the SQF Complex Fire.

The order means there is an immediate threat to life, safety and property, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. All residents must evacuate the area.

The evacuated area is situated in the Mineral King Valley of southern Sequoia National Park, east of Three Rivers.

Sequoia has been closed since Tuesday.

The temporary evacuation points are at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah Ave. in Exeter and the Porterville College football stadium at 100 E College Ave. in Porterville.

Displaced persons should call 211 and/or 1-800-RED-CROSS to obtain shelter; for those who have RVs/trailers to park, please also call 211. If you are an older resident who may need help evacuating, please call 1-800-321-2462.

Officials asked residents to evacuate domestic animals with you if able.

Anyone who needs to evacuate livestock is asked to bring them to either the Woodlake Lions Club Rodeo Grounds or the Porterville Fairgrounds.

If you need shelter for your domestic animals, call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington, Manager, at 559-679-6222, the shelter location is 14131 Avenue 256, Visalia, CA 93292 and staff are there to assist you.

Anyone who has to evacuate and leave animals behind, officials ask residents to fill out this form and Tulare County Animal Services will contact you between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M. to coordinate care for your animals.

If it is not safe to return to your address, Animal Services will try and shelter in place for the animals and you will be kept on their list to follow up as soon as it is safe to do so.

The SQF Complex Fire, consisting of the larger Castle Fire and the smaller Shotgun Fire, has scorched a total of 128,902 acres and remains 12% contained as of Friday morning.

The blaze began on Aug. 19 from lightning.

Current road closures are as follows:

Highway 190 at Rio Vista Road/Bridge Lane in Springville

Balch Park & Bear Creek

Balch Park & Yokohl

Mountain 50 & 107

Mountain 99 & Sherman Pass, Sherman Pass & Cherry

Cherokee Oaks off Highway 198

Highway 198 in Three Rivers through Woodward Gate on the Generals Highway

Evacuation orders are in place for the following communities:

Pyles Boys Camp

Mineral King

Silver City

Ponderosa

Sequoia Crest

Alpine Village

Redwood Drive

Lloyd Meadows

Cedar Slope

Camp Nelson

Rogers Camp

Mountain Aire

Pierpoint

Doyle Springs

Mountain Home

Coy Flat

Highway 190 along the south from the intersection of Balch Park Road, north to Blue Ridge Lookout, east to Moses Mountain, and south to Highway 190 at Mahogany Flat

Portions of Three Rivers, including south and east from 198, east to south of the Fork Campground, including South Fork Drive, Horn, Cinnamon Canyon, and Cahoon Mountain, and adjacent roads

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas:

Remaining areas of Three Rivers that do not fall under the mandatory evacuation order

Springville (All points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Road)

Temporary evacuation points have been established at:

Porterville: Porterville Community College, 100 E. College Ave. Porterville, CA. (831) 220-4477

Exeter: Exeter Memorial building, 324 N. Kaweah Ave. Exeter, CA. (831) 220-4477

Animal evacuation points:

Small animal: Tulare County Animal Shelter, 14131 Ave 256 Visalia, CA (559) 636-4050

Large animal:

South County – Porterville Fairgrounds, 2400 Teapot Dome Ave. Porterville, CA.

North County – Woodlake Rodeo grounds, 19400 Ave 398 Woodlake, CA. (Livestock)

