TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings in Tulare County Thursday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

For the Three Rivers area, authorities say the warning applies to everyone on North Fork Drive to the road’s end, South Fork Drive to the National Park, and anyone along the Kaweah River, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary. Mineral King Road is closed at the washout at approximately Mile Marker 4.5. Everyone on Mineral King Road past Mile Marker 4.5 should shelter in place and not attempt to drive on the roadways.

In the Cutler area, deputies say the warning includes everyone along Road 124, south of Avenue 408, down to Railroad Drive to Santa Fe Drive, which turns into Eddy, from Avenue 407 to Lee Road to Avenue 408. The road is closed at Road 124, south of Avenue 408.

For Springville, the sheriff says the warning refers to anyone along the south bank of the Tule River from Lower Rio Vista, east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. This includes all roads, access roads, and areas in between but not Pleasant Oak Drive.

Finally, Teviston’s warnings apply to all residents and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128, Road 130 to Deer Creek, east along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140, to Avenue 84, west on Road 84 to Road 128, and all roads and avenues in between.

Anyone seeking more information can visit the Tulare County website’s emergencies page.