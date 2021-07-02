Evacuation orders and warnings lifted for the ‘Blue Fire’, authorities say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for the “Blue Fire” effective at noon on Friday and will go back to all green on the evacuation map, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Sierra National Forest officials say the fire has now reached 400 acres at 75% containment since its initial start on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

The “Blue Fire” began near Blue Canyon ridge, south of Dinkey Creek according to officials, and spread northwest toward the 2020 Creek Fire burn area at a moderate speed.

Sierra National Forest officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.