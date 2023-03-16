TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Order for all homes, businesses, and structures, north of the north branch of the Tule River to Ave 192 and east of Highway 99 to Road 152 (AKA Bliss Lane).

Sheriff Boudreaux says that the evacuation order is due to several breaches in the north branch of the Tule River because of the recent storm.

Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear and out of the river areas and to avoid getting near the waterways.

Officials say to follow these general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas: Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder, and faster-moving than they appear, and do not operate electrical equipment in standing water.

For updates during major events, including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/,