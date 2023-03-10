MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Evacuation Order has been issued in Madera County for the East Side of Church Street (North Fork) due to Flooding, according to Madera County officials.

Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now. The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.

If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 9 1 1. An evacuation shelter has been established. Oakhurst Community Center (39800 Road 425B)