Evacuation order reduced to warning as crews fight wildfire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire forced an evacuation order to be issued for some residents in Madera County on Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An evacuation order was issued for all addresses within a 2-mile radius of Road 400 and Lilley Mountain Drive due to the fire. The order has since been reduced to an evacuation warning.

Evacuation warnings are currently in place for residents on Starlight Court, Long Hollow Drive between Long Hollow Court, North and Yosemite Springs Parkway, Long Hollow Lane, Deep Forest Drive, Grey Squirrel Court, Deep Forest Court, Deep Forest Lane, Big Tree Court, Acorn and Acorn Way.

Authorities are closing the area to public access as firefighters work to contain the fire.

Those in need of evacuation assistance are asked to call 9-1-1.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation point at the Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Road 425B in Oakhurst.