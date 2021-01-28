Evacuation order issued for people living near Creek Fire burn scar in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Heavy rain in the foothills, and snow in the higher elevations, might look like a winter wonderland – but could be dangerous when the snow melts on the Creek Fire burn scars.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says that is why they sent out an evacuation order.

“As of right now the burn scar is receiving mostly snow, we are watching three or four different water channels in the North Fork area. We are monitoring them for surges of water that might potentially impact those roadways,” said Pogue.

Pogue says their top priority is making sure roads are clear and their water channels are not getting flooded.

“Deputies are out overnight and out today checking those areas and that will continue for the duration of this event,” said Pogue. “The county roads are working hard clearing the roadways and having sandbag location stocked with sandbags for our residents.”

Stan Eggink with Cascadel Mutual Water Company spent the afternoon clearing roadways near the Creek Fire burn scar.

“The snow doesn’t hurt us it’s when it melts and we have a runoff from the forest service above us as well as the snow down here that can clog our culvert,” said Eggink.

Eggink said it is important to prepare the burn scar area for when the snow melts.

“Pull out the debris that’s going to get washed down and it doesn’t last forever obviously if we pull out the debris then the water will still flow,” said Eggink.