PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued for areas near the Tule River Sunday afternoon, according to Tulare County and the City of Porterville.

As a result of erosion along the banks of the Tule river from recent storms, city officials say the order was issued for the north shore and south shore of the Tule River from Westwood Street eastbound to the bridge area at Plano Street.

Porterville officials say the evacuation order does not include the south shore from Westwood Street, eastbound to the bridge of State Route 65 nor permanent structures with designated addresses, unlike those for which an evacuation order has been issued earlier.

County officials say a temporary evacuation point has been established at Porterville College, 100 E College Avenue.

Tulare County is reminding the public that an evacuation order is a mandatory evacuation which means everyone must leave immediately because of unsafe conditions along the riverbank. Those who cannot evacuate and need assistance are asked to call 911. Updates can be found on the Tulare County website emergency page.