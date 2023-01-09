MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been lifted for residents in the Bass Lake area of Madera County.

According to officials, the evacuation order was issued on Monday for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials said at the time that there was an immediate threat to life.

The order was lifted later on Monday. Residents are being allowed to return to their homes but are being warned to remain prepared to leave in case flood waters rise again.