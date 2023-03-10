Pedestrian crossing across road in rain. Road markings for pedestrians. Strips in row on asphalt. Paint on road.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation warning for Area 13, and urges people to prepare to leave in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels.

Officials with the City of Merced say the following streets are impacted by the evacuation warning:

Pecos Ct

Maverick Ln

Bianchi Ct

Oakley Ave

Barton Ct

Hayes Wy

Mix Ct

Bianchi Ln

Bannon Ln

Dillon Ln

Autry Wy

Masterson Ln

Ritter Ln

Devonwood Dr

Dogwood Ct

Lynn Pl

Castle Pl

Pira Dr

Arbor Pl

June Ct

Evelyn Ct

Evelyn Av

Julie Dr

Sandbags

Sandbags are available from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at The City of Merced Purchasing Building, 2525 O Street.

City officials ask the public to enter from O and 25th Streets. Availability will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For directions to the Purchasing Building and a list of sand locations, visit the City’s Storm Information Webpage.

Expect to fill and transport your sandbags, please bring a shovel. Sandbags are heavy. Please be prepared to lift more than 50 pounds.

To monitor creek flows, visit the California Nevada River Forecast Center at cnrfc.noaa.gov

To prepare for a possible evacuation:

Prepare a family plan and have emergency telephone numbers available.

Assemble a disaster supply kit with enough food, water, and other supplies for at least 72 hours. For a complete list, visit, ready.gov/kit

Gather essential items, including important documents (insurance policies, identification cards, bank account records, birth certificates, passports)

Be sure to bring essential medications with you.

Prepare to relocate to a safe location and share your location with family and friends.

Move vehicles off roadways to allow emergency vehicles access and to prevent flood damage.

If you evacuate:

Gather all family members.

Gather all pets.

Unplug all appliances

Move portable appliances and electronics to higher ground

Turn off lights in your home

Lock your home

Move all vehicles off roadways to allow emergency vehicles access and to prevent flood damage

Stay informed:

Sign up for Subscribe Merced at cityofmerced.org/resident-services/subscribe-merced.

National Weather Service website for up-to-date information. forecast.weather.gov

Additional Resources: