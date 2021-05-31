Mandatory evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire has forced evacuation orders to be issued for homeowners near Kerckhoff Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

All homes on Corrine Lake Road and within a half-mile radius of the address 28445 Road 222 have been placed under an evacuation order as the ‘Smalley Fire’ continues to burn.

As of 7:15 p.m. on Monday, all homes on Box Canyon Road in North Fork have also been ordered to evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office says the wildfire burning near Road 222 and Tunoi Place is causing an immediate threat to life in the area.

The latest update provided on Cal Fire’s website puts the fire at 40 acres with 0% containment.

The area is being closed off to the public as firefighters work to get the fire under control.



Those in need of evacuation assistance are being asked to call 9-1-1.

The Sheriff’s Office says an evacuation shelter has not yet been determined.