MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order was issued for residents who live in the Cascadel Woods area of Madera County on Monday after a fire was reported in the area.

According to MC Alert, the fire poses an immediate threat to life. The evacuation order asks residents to leave immediately. Those living in the area are asked to take action immediately.

The area surrounding Cascadel Woods is being closed for public access.

According to the PG&E outage map, approximately 1,300 people in nearby North Fork were also without power at the same time the evacuation order was issued.

Anyone in need of evacuation assistance is asked to call 911.