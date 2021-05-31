Evacuation center now open for residents impacted by wildfire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire burning in Madera County is forcing mandatory evacuations for homeowners near Kerckhoff Lake.

Cal Fire officials say the wildfire, named the ‘Smalley Fire,’ has now burned 45 acres and is 35% contained.

Crews are hard at work trying to contain the fire near Road 222, just south of North Fork.

All homes down Corrine Lake Road are under mandatory evacuations

The Smalley Fire was first reported late Monday afternoon and is burning in a very remote area with difficult access.

Limited cell service is also a challenge for fire crews and local enforcement as they continue to work on this fire and the evacuations.

Those evacuation orders impact residents of Road 222, Box Canyon Road and Corrine Lake Road

If that’s you and you need somewhere to go, the Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Oakhurst Community Center located at 39800 Road 425B.

Red Cross volunteers can help with temporary lodging, they also have some water and snacks.