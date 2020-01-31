Esports program officially launched at Fresno State; two varsity teams unveiled

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Esports at Fresno State has officially begun with the launch of both a new program and the unveiling of two varsity teams.

A total of 22 players will play across the two teams: 10 playing the battle arena game League of Legends and the other the team-based first-person shooter Overwatch.

The esports program will join the Mountain West Conference so players from Fresno State can play against others from Hawaii to as far as Wyoming.

“We anticipate that esports will continue to grow and evolve at a rapid pace,” said Colin Stewart, associate dean of Student Involvement at Fresno State.

“More and more campuses will be investing in facilities, technology, and infrastructure to connect with their communities. The number of spectators, fans, and connections to esports has enormous potential.”

Fresno State is the most recent Mountain West Conference member to launch an esports team.

