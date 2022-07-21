FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza spoke publicly at Thursday’s city council meeting for the first time since the district attorney’s office filed an extortion charge against him.

Esparza was adamant that there has been no wrongdoing on his part in City Hall and he plans on finishing his term and tenure as council president.

“I’d like to say, let’s get back to work,” he said.

Councilmembers moved into a closed session to discuss the situation. Before that meeting, the possibility of litigation by Esparza against the City of Fresno was brought up.

“I just want to briefly state what I know a lot of people are voicing: criticism about the closed session item and motives involved in those as being political,” said one citizen during public comment.

Council members did not talk about what happened behind closed doors, but Esparza made it clear he does not plan on stepping down as council president.

“I do fully intend to fulfill my commitment to serving my district throughout the rest of this term as well as the next one. Similarly, I intend to fulfill my tenure responsibility as council president here this year,” he said.



Esparza is accused of threatening former Fresno city attorney Douglas Sloan, implying that Sloan would be fired unless he agreed to work strictly for the council majority: they are Esparza, Esmeralda Soria, Tyler Maxwell and Miguel Arias.

Council member Garry Bredefeld first went public with accusations that Esparza had acted improperly in a private meeting with Sloan last May.

Esparza has been charged in a felony complaint with one count of attempted extortion and one count of attempting to violate a section of the Fresno City Charter.

“Taking into consideration that time and the process will demonstrate that there has been no wrongdoing in this building,” Esparza said.

If convicted, Esparza faces potential fines, jail time, or up to three years imprisonment in state prison.