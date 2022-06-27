FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza announced Monday that he is ending the defamation lawsuit he filed against fellow Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

In a statement, Esparza said that his decision followed the news that the City of Fresno will defend Garry Bredefeld in the lawsuit filed last month – adding that the liability to the city concerns him “because it is our belief that the lawsuit would be successful.”

“I love our city and will not sue the City of Fresno over my colleague’s defamatory remarks. His antics have already cost enough taxpayer dollars. For this reason, I am making the responsible decision to withdraw my suit so that we as a body can heal and move forward.” Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza

The lawsuit was filed in response to accusations made by Bredefeld that Esparza had extorted City Attorney Doug Sloan, threatening him with losing his job if the city attorney did not follow four instructions set out by the city council president.

Doug Sloan left his position with the City of Fresno last month to become the city attorney in Santa Monica.