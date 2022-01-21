Esmeralda Soria launches State Assembly campaign

Photo courtesy of Esmeralda Soria

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Fresno City councilwoman Esmeralda Soria announced her campaign for California’s newly-drawn 27th Assembly District Friday.

The 27th Assembly District includes portions of Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties.

“Valley families, seniors, farmers, small businesses, and workers have faced unprecedented challenges and hardship over the past two years and beyond,” said Soria.  “I’m running for the Assembly to fight for our schools, neighborhoods, and disadvantaged communities to make sure everyone has access to a quality education, healthcare and housing – and that California’s economic recovery from the pandemic doesn’t leave our working families behind.” 

Soria said she was born and raised in the Central Valley, and the daughter of farmworkers and a first-generation American.

